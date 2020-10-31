Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 761 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Target by 40.9% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in Target by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 33,350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 9.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Target by 132.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 432,475 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 246,378 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $372,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $152.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $167.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

