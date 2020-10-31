Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.62. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.