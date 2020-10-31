Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $173,849.55 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $95.74 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 36.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 5,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 582.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 30,553 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 609.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,355,000 after acquiring an additional 162,086 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

