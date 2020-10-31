Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Sells $173,849.55 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) EVP Ashan Willy sold 1,635 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.33, for a total transaction of $173,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,435.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $95.74 on Friday. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.
Proofpoint Company Profile
Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.
