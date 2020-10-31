ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) is Parkside Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Parkside Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 394,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,025 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 2.1% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $8,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SH. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 130.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

SH stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.