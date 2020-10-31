Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PB has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.91.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of PB stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $56.55. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,907,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 177,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,256. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 46.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35,144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.