ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (PGOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
PGOO opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.49. ProVen Growth and Income VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80).
ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) Company Profile
Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.