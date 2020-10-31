ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (PGOO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) (LON:PGOO) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PGOO opened at GBX 50.80 ($0.66) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.49. ProVen Growth and Income VCT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

ProVen Growth and Income VCT (PGOO.L) Company Profile

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of carefully selected qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects, and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments, including cash, liquidity funds, fixed interest securities, debt and debt-related securities in growth companies, and non-qualifying venture capital investments, within the conditions imposed on all venture capital trusts (VCTs), and to minimize the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole.

