Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

PRVB opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.97. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.53.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812 over the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 1,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

