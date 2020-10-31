Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $67.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Financial continues to benefit from solid asset-based businesses, improved margins in Group Insurance business and international operations. High performing asset management business and deeper reach in the pension risk transfer market are catalysts for long-term growth. The company’s strategic initiatives have also strengthened its existing capabilities. Its shares have underperformed the industry in a year. Nevertheless, its policy of returning value to shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments bodes well. However, exposure to low interest rates and products like annuities and universal life yielding minimum return bothers. Prudential expects third-quarter earnings of $2.63 per share and net investment income is projected to decline by $15 million. Also, escalating costs and high debt level remain concerns.”

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRU. ValuEngine cut Prudential Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.36.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $64.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.37.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.