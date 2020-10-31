PS Business Parks Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.39.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 44.01%. On average, research analysts expect that PS Business Parks will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

