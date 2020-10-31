PS Business Parks Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.05 (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.
PS Business Parks has increased its dividend by 40.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $114.03 on Friday. PS Business Parks has a 52 week low of $102.48 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.39.
In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $148,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.
