Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys Shares of 339 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 339 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing by 79.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $148.29 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.37.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. 140166 cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.86.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

