PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on PUMA SE (PUM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PUMA SE (PUM.F) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €88.56 ($104.18).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €75.04 ($88.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48. PUMA SE has a 1-year low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a 1-year high of €84.30 ($99.18). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €77.73 and its 200 day moving average is €68.12.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

