QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Earns Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BNP Paribas raised QIAGEN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America raised QIAGEN from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised QIAGEN from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.72.

QGEN opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,581.33, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $29.58 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.75.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 89,847 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the 2nd quarter valued at $299,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in QIAGEN by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 34,262 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

