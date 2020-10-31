QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at BMO Capital Markets

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.87.

QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.41 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, Director John W. Barter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total value of $163,488.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,388.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Barter sold 11,600 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $790,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $725,026.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,427 shares of company stock worth $4,651,493 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 173.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

