QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,815 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.1% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.12.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total transaction of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $132.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

