Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) PT Raised to $74.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $55.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Quanta Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.23.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.18. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $688,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951,374 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,189,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,125,000 after purchasing an additional 34,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,362,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 842,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Quanta Services by 510.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,272,000 after purchasing an additional 653,843 shares during the period.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

