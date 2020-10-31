Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Quantum updated its Q3 2021
After-Hours guidance to -0.04-0.00 EPS.
OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $4.18 on Friday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
About Quantum
Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.
