Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) Announces Earnings Results

Quantum (OTCMKTS:QMCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quantum had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. Quantum updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.04-0.00 EPS.

OTCMKTS QMCO opened at $4.18 on Friday. Quantum has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 67,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $357,485.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,904.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Elizabeth King sold 34,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $185,954.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $933,666. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information.

