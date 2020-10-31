QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

QuinStreet stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $842.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,548 shares of company stock worth $2,559,672. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QuinStreet by 46.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 35.8% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

