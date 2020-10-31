QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at TheStreet

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

NASDAQ QNST opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. QuinStreet has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,645,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 152,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 745,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,442,000 after buying an additional 556,311 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after buying an additional 160,166 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 51.1% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 479,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 96,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.