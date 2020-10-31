R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.08

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 27800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in R1 RCM by 4,835.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,893,555 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $251,893,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700,296 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,349,329 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 318,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,714 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $28,140,000 after acquiring an additional 448,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951,072 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after acquiring an additional 780,615 shares during the last quarter.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

