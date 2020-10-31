Rand Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Rand Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:RWWI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RWWI stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. Rand Worldwide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.05.

About Rand Worldwide

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge.

