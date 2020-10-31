RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Trading 25.5% Higher

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE)’s stock price traded up 25.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.87. 7,977,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 994% from the average session volume of 729,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The stock has a market cap of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAVE)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.