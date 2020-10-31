Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops One Day Volume of $4,244.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $4,244.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00081231 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00205562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00030477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.01199141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000188 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,349,700,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

