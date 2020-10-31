Raymond James Boosts Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $82.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.

TXRH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.39.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $12,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,550 shares of company stock worth $13,698,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 28.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

