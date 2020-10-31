Raymond James Increases Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $57.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $54.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 45,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

