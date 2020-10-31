Raymond James Increases Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target to $27.00

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 379.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $409.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.71. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $8.87.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

