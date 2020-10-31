Raymond James Raises Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $45.00

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BRLXF. CIBC raised their price objective on Boralex from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from $38.75 to $44.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Boralex in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.50.

OTCMKTS:BRLXF opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Boralex has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $32.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

