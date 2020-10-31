Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$13.25

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSK. TD Securities set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$9.50 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.03.

Shares of PSK stock opened at C$8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.95.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$43.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.71%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

