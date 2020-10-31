Raymond James Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $575.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $490.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.89.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $497.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.27 and a 200 day moving average of $422.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total transaction of $63,316.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,332,691,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $599,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,722,000 after acquiring an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

