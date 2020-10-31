Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a C$34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Sunday, September 6th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.21.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$24.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.11. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$36.61.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92. Also, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$25.96 per share, with a total value of C$103,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$658,086.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

