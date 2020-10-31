Raymond James Reiterates $32.00 Price Target for Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Methanex from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Methanex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on Methanex from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Methanex from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.14.

MEOH opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.64 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. On average, analysts predict that Methanex will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Methanex by 473.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Methanex by 2,467.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,221 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,784 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 58.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

