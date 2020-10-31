Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.35” Price Target for Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE)

Raymond James set a C$4.35 price objective on Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on Skeena Resources and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

SKE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. Skeena Resources has a one year low of C$0.50 and a one year high of C$3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

