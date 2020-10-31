Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG)

Raymond James set a C$4.50 price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MEG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Firstegy cut MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.08.

Get MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) alerts:

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) stock opened at C$2.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.70. MEG Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.13 and a 52 week high of C$8.07. The stock has a market cap of $735.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$508.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEG Energy Corp. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.