Raymond James Reiterates Underperform Rating for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG)

Raymond James restated their underperform rating on shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a C$0.10 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRG. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.05 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their price target on Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. Western Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) (TSE:WRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$13.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 155,500 shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,937,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,305,000. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,144.

About Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

