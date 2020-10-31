Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,100 shares, a growth of 84.9% from the September 30th total of 311,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,920.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Real Matters from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Real Matters from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Real Matters stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.03. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

