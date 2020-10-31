Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Realty Income by 714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Realty Income from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

O opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

