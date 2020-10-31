REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of REC Silicon ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

OTCMKTS:RNWEF opened at $1.08 on Friday. REC Silicon ASA has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.69.

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

