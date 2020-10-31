Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Lifted to Buy at Union Gaming Research

Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Union Gaming Research currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748. 43.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth $27,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

