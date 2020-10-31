Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.95.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III acquired 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta acquired 229,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,036,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,235,200 shares of company stock worth $18,730,748 in the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $486,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 64.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 79,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after buying an additional 78,813 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 9.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

