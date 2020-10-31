RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Up 108.7% in October

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 (TÃ4), for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

