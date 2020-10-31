RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Short Interest Up 108.7% in October

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 108.7% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.75.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?
Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.