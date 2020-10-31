Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Cut by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,677 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,258,000 after purchasing an additional 908,747 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1,649.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 619,827 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 717,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after purchasing an additional 428,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 460,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 172,607 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA opened at $101.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.29 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

