Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RYMDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Relay Medical has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

About Relay Medical

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. It provides HemoPalm, a handheld blood analyzer and single-use cartridge system for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an AI and data analytics driven personal medication management system for non-adherence to treatment.

