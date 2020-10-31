Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBNC. ValuEngine raised Reliant Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.55. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In related news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,347. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 10,112 shares of company stock valued at $155,817 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

