Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of RNECY stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Renesas Electronics has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $4.42.

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

