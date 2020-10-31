Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Renesas Electronics (OTCMKTS:RNECY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Renesas Electronics stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. Renesas Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Renesas Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers microcontrollers and microprocessors, amplifiers and buffers, analog devices, audio and video products, automotive products, data converters, interfaces, memory products, and optoelectronics, as well as peripherals; ICs for communication and power devices, factory automation, and motor/actuator drivers; and embedded system platforms.

