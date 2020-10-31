Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNSHF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renishaw from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Renishaw has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of Renishaw stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. Renishaw has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

