Reviewing HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Alithya Group (NYSE:ALYA)

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) and Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get HUYA alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HUYA and Alithya Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HUYA 0 2 7 0 2.78 Alithya Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

HUYA presently has a consensus price target of $22.63, indicating a potential upside of 1.00%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Alithya Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HUYA and Alithya Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HUYA $1.20 billion 4.06 $67.25 million $0.29 77.24 Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.60 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -15.38

HUYA has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Alithya Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of HUYA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

HUYA has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alithya Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HUYA and Alithya Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HUYA 6.92% 7.63% 5.91% Alithya Group -15.35% -10.58% -5.71%

Summary

HUYA beats Alithya Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Guangzhou, China. HUYA Inc. is a subsidiary of YY Inc.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.