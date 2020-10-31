Richard G. Rawson Sells 400 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 449.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,110,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,727,000 after buying an additional 375,278 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 759,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,192,000 after acquiring an additional 445,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Insperity by 84.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,326,000 after acquiring an additional 306,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.