Richard G. Rawson Sells 400 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $76.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Insperity, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $107.69.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSP shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
