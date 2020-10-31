Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Risk (George) Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of RSKIA stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Risk has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77.

Get Risk (George) Industries alerts:

Risk (George) Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. Risk (George) Industries had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 8.73%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components. It offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Risk (George) Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Risk (George) Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.