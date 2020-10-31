Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40.

About Riverside Resources

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

