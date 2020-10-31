Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RVSDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22. Riverside Resources has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.40.
About Riverside Resources
