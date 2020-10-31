Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 607.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Robert Half International from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Marc Morial sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $199,949.75. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $63.84. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Robert Half International’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

